Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 1

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a close call with one family, an iconic restaurant closing down and a pool contractor getting in hot water.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 1.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Bullets miss sleeping family

An Omaha family was awakened by the sound of bullets whizzing by their heads.

5. Long lines for closing Italian restaurant in Omaha

A staple in Omaha has closed its doors for good.

It's been a popular Omaha restaurant for years and now there aren't many servings left. The doors are closing soon.

4. Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha

Police say a yellow Chevy Cobalt was headed west on Center “at a high rate of speed” when the car hit a southbound silver Volkswagen Golf.

Omaha Police are investigating the late-night crash at 132nd Street and West Center Road that left two people dead.

3. Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-80

A motorcyclist died while heading westbound on I-80 with a group of other riders, according to witnesses.

A breaking update now to that crash on I-80.

2. Woman killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge

Omaha Police said the 24-year-old driver in custody was under the influence.

Police say he was drunk and speeding when he collided with a silver Nissan that was crossing.

1. 6 On Your Side: Pool contractor in hot water

A Ponca Hills couple says they paid a pool contractor thousands of dollars, only to be met with disappointment.

The weather is heating up again and a Ponca Hills couple thought they would be enjoying a new backyard pool by now.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
2. New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska
3. Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
4. Woman, 44, killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge
5. Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
6. Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending June 24
Top 6 for week ending June 17
Top 6 for week ending June 10
Top 6 for week ending June 3
Top 6 in May 2022
Top 6 in 2021

