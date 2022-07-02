Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 1
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a close call with one family, an iconic restaurant closing down and a pool contractor getting in hot water.
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 1.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Bullets miss sleeping family
An Omaha family was awakened by the sound of bullets whizzing by their heads.
5. Long lines for closing Italian restaurant in Omaha
A staple in Omaha has closed its doors for good.
4. Two killed in late-night crash in southwest Omaha
Police say a yellow Chevy Cobalt was headed west on Center “at a high rate of speed” when the car hit a southbound silver Volkswagen Golf.
3. Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-80
A motorcyclist died while heading westbound on I-80 with a group of other riders, according to witnesses.
2. Woman killed in Dodge Street crash Sunday night; other driver facing homicide charge
Omaha Police said the 24-year-old driver in custody was under the influence.
1. 6 On Your Side: Pool contractor in hot water
A Ponca Hills couple says they paid a pool contractor thousands of dollars, only to be met with disappointment.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
