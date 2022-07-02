Advertisement

Saints late rally spoils Storm Chasers record night on basepaths

WOWT Live at 10
By Brent Weber
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha stole a club record eight bases and took a 3-0 lead into the ninth, only to fall on the road to the St. Paul Saints, 4-3.

Pitcher Marcelo Martinez threw 5 2/3 innings of no-hit baseball, and left with a 3-0 lead after allowing one hit, walking two and striking out nine.

St. Paul entered the 9th without a run in 20 consecutive innings. A stretch of 66 games with an extra base hit was on the line./ And then the Saints woke up.

Facing Omaha reliever Gabe Speier, Spencer Steer led off the inning with a single to right. Jake Cave followed with a two-run homer to cut the lead to 3-2 and extend the Saints streak of an extra base hit to 67-consecutive games.

Back-to-back doubles by Mark Contreras and Michael Helman tied the game at 3-3 with one out. The Saints eventually loaded the bases and won it on Braden Bishop’s game winning hit.

Ivan Castillo swiped three and Nick Pratto stole two bases, as the Storm Chasers set a franchise record for steals in a game. But in the 9th, they couldn’t hold down the lead.

The same two teams play once Saturday and Sunday, before the Storm Chasers return home for a July 4 game at Werner Park.

