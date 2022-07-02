Rep. Don Bacon to host mobile office in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska’s second Congressional district which covers Douglas County, will be hosting his first mobile offices since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bacon’s office, he’ll be out in the community and listening to constituents. People will get the chance to get help with Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the VA and other federal government services.

Mobile offices will be held several times throughout the next month on July 8, 15, 22, 29 and Aug. 5.

The mobile office for July 8 will be hosted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Omaha Library at 2808 Q Street. A Spanish interpreter will be available.

Times and dates for the other mobile offices will become available in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.