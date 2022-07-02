Advertisement

Rep. Don Bacon to host mobile office in Omaha

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rep. Don Bacon, of Nebraska’s second Congressional district which covers Douglas County, will be hosting his first mobile offices since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Bacon’s office, he’ll be out in the community and listening to constituents. People will get the chance to get help with Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, the VA and other federal government services.

Mobile offices will be held several times throughout the next month on July 8, 15, 22, 29 and Aug. 5.

The mobile office for July 8 will be hosted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Omaha Library at 2808 Q Street. A Spanish interpreter will be available.

Times and dates for the other mobile offices will become available in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Leahy Mall opens in Omaha.
Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
Omaha June 30, 2022
ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Shots fired during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks stand
Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha

Latest News

Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska sound off
Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska sound off
Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska sound off
Abortion rights advocates in Nebraska sound off
Iowa Statehouse
New laws going into effect in Iowa Friday
Ricketts on Jan. 6 Committee hearings
Ricketts on Jan. 6 Committee hearings