Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Omaha guitar store

(KPTV)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are searching for the people who robbed an Omaha guitar store Friday afternoon.

According to Omaha Police, Ground Floor Guitar on Farnam Street was robbed at 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Police say two people, one of which was armed with a handgun, entered the store and robbed the business and two customers who were inside at the time.

Ground Floor Guitar says the robbery ended with the loss of the till and several guitars.

The first suspect was described by police as a Hispanic male between five-foot-seven-inches and five-foot-nine-inches tall. He had a husky build and dark, thin, shaggy hair. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and pants or jeans.

The second suspect was described by police as a white male between five-foot-five-inches and five-foot-six-inches tall. He looked to be roughly 200 pounds and was wearing a dark hoodie with a white bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

