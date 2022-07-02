Advertisement

One dead, one injured after Mills County crash

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was killed and another injured after a crash in Iowa early Saturday.

According to Iowa State Patrol, a single-car crash happened in the early hours of Saturday in Mills County, Iowa, east of Plattsmouth, Neb. Two people were traveling east on 221st Street near Pacific Junction when their car veered off the road and into a ditch.

The crash happened as the driver came up on a left but did not turn. Iowa State Patrol says the car went off the road toward the right and into a ditch, rolling several times.

A passer-by found the car in the ditch around 6:03 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, identified by Iowa State Patrol as 28-year-old Dane Carlson of Plattsmouth, Neb., was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was transported to a hospital.

