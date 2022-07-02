Advertisement

Omaha Police to dedicate officers to fireworks complaints

Omaha Police are dedicating officers to fireworks complaints
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sure they’re loud and lavish, but homemade firework shows can also land you a hefty fine.

For those who just can’t seem to follow the rules this July 4 weekend, Omaha Police has a dedicated team fielding complaints.

“I’m trying to put my kid down to bed and I hear boom boom,” father Matthew Beck said.

Those who ignore Omaha’s firework ordinance and let off rounds of snaps cracks and blasts at all hours of the night.

“Follow the rules and be aware of the ordinance,” Officer Michael Pecha said. “Fireworks have been for sale for a couple days here in Omaha.”

But OPD knows the pyrotechnic problem starters aren’t exactly concerned about rules. It’s why they’ve dedicated a team of officers just to field complaints - no matter the time.

“Those late-night ones, midnight, 1 a.m., which at that point you’re disturbing the peace of trying to sleep.”

The separate hotline has been useful the last few years, allowing police to address fireworks-related calls without tying up 911.

RELATED: Omaha Police reminds residents of fireworks ordinance

Beck avoided it last year, but this go-round, his patience is wearing thin.

“I wanted to. I just don’t want to be a bad neighbor. I understand people are having fun. However, when your fun is encroaching upon other people’s liberty, that’s not okay with me.”

The ordinance is clear: If you’re 16 or older you can let off the mini-explosions from Saturday, July 2 through Monday, July 4 from 12 p.m. until 11 p.m. Anyone younger needs adult supervision.

If police catch you breaking that rule, they’re handing out citations - not sympathy.

“Which then would involve either fine or a court appearance,” Pecha added.

The fines for disobeying the city’s fireworks ordinance can go up to $500.

Police say because it’s such a busy weekend, if you make a complaint you should be as specific as possible, so officers can prioritize the severity of the call.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Leahy Mall opens in Omaha.
Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
Omaha June 30, 2022
ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Shots fired during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks stand
Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha

Latest News

Police looking for suspects in armed robbery at Omaha guitar store
Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Rep. Don Bacon to host mobile office in Omaha
Plenty of events are slated for the weekend
Gene Leahy Mall events continue throughout weekend
Crowds gather to watch a performance at Gene Leahy Mall
Crowds gather Friday to watch Kristin Chenoweth at Gene Leahy Mall