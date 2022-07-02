Omaha inmate sentenced for child sexual assault dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at the Omaha Correctional Center died Saturday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 72-year-old James Trebilcock died at an Omaha hospital Saturday morning.

Trebilcock began his sentence in November 2019. He was sentenced to 12-20 years for third-degree sexual assault of a child and attempted first-degree assault out of Douglas County.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined yet, but the Department of Correctional Services says Trebilcock was undergoing treatment for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death, as is the protocol whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

