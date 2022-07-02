Advertisement

Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule

Fourth of July weekend is packed with lots to do and see in downtown Omaha.
Years in the making, the new Gene Leahy Mall is ready to welcome Omaha residents and visitors.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city has a lot in store for the revitalized Gene Leahy Mall’s first weekend. Here’s a list of all the events happening throughout the big Fourth of July weekend.

ALL WEEKEND

A variety of food trucks will be available along 13th Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. over the weekend and beyond.

  • 11 a.m.-4 p.m. – La Gavio Food Truck, New Orleans Sneaux, Hudson’s Mini Donuts, Pim’s Thai  
  • 5 p.m.-11 p.m. – Haven Express, Pim’s Thai, Willie Dog, Javi’s Tacos, Ecreamery

FRIDAY

3-5 p.m. Omaha Children’s Museum Without Walls – A celebration of rockets and STEAM activities inspired by Independence Day and the museum’s Moon to Mars exhibit.

5:45-6:30 p.m.Omaha Conservatory of Music’s Frontier Strings performance – String students perform pop songs, sacred music, fiddle tunes, classical show tunes, and movie music from memory.

8-9:45 p.m.Kristin Chenoweth performs with the Omaha Symphony

SATURDAY

7-7:45 a.m.Lotus House offers morning flow yoga for all levels.

8-8:45 a.m. – Participate in the YMCA’s Bootcamp, a fun but challenging workout. [Consent form required]

8-11 a.m. – Coffee, pastries, and breakfast items from local baristas and bakeries, featuring Table Coffee Co., Pettit Pastry, and Myrtle & Cypress.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Play board games and yard games with the Game Cart.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Build your own Imagination Playground.

9 a.m.-noon – Watch glass-blowing artists from Hot Shops Art Center demonstrate their technique and form at the park canopies.

10-11 a.m.Dog Gone Problems hosts a loose leash walking workshop

11 a.m.-noon – Panel in the Park with KANEKO

11 a.m.-2 p.m.Allen the Balloon Man will be at the park creating and handing out balloon animals and other such creations.

4:30-5:30 p.m.Joe Cole performs magic and entertains at the Boat Cove

6-7 p.m.Bocce Ball 101 – Ages 16 and older are invited to learn the game on a regulation-size court at the 8th Street Green.

8-9:30 p.m. – Country music star Brett Eldredge performs, with special guest Lauren Alaina

SUNDAY

7-7:45 a.m.Lotus House offers morning flow yoga for all levels.

8-8:45 a.m. – Core & more – YMCA class focusing on abdominal and back strength, balance, and movement. [Consent form required]

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Play board games and yard games with the Game Cart.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Build your own Imagination Playground.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.Allen the Balloon Man will be at the park creating and handing out balloon animals and other such creations.

1-2 p.m. – Junior Rangers – The National Park Service will be at the park canopies for those interested in joining the Corps for Northwestern Discovery.

5-6 p.m. – Watch Dog Gone Problems parade “a couple hundred puppies” from its puppy school through 8th Street Green.

5-6 p.m. Omaha Street Percussion performs live.

8:30-11 p.m. – UNO High School Summer Theater performs 1980s musical “Fame” with a cast and crew selected from 22 Omaha-metro high schools.

MONDAY

Storywalk in the Park – Starting Monday, Omaha Public Library guides a walk through Gene Leahy Mall. In July, participants can learn more about urban farming and other fun topics.

9-10 a.m. – Join the Nebraska Trailblazers for a guided tour of the new Gene Leahy Mall.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Take photos with your favorite characters.

1-3 p.m. – Selfies at the Slides

2-4 p.m. – Face painting at the slides.

2-5 p.m. – Come say hi to Peter the stilt-walker.

6-7 p.m.African Culture Connection performs drumming, dance, and visual arts.

8-10 p.m. – The Omaha Symphony performs a patriotic concert sponsored by the USS Omaha culminating in a reading of the Gettysburg Address performance ahead of a Fourth of July fireworks show set to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

FUTURE EVENTS: Keep with all future happenings on the RiverFront calendar.

