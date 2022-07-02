Gene Leahy Mall grand-reopening weekend events schedule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The city has a lot in store for the revitalized Gene Leahy Mall’s first weekend. Here’s a list of all the events happening throughout the big Fourth of July weekend.

ALL WEEKEND

A variety of food trucks will be available along 13th Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. over the weekend and beyond.

11 a.m.-4 p.m. – La Gavio Food Truck, New Orleans Sneaux, Hudson’s Mini Donuts, Pim’s Thai

5 p.m.-11 p.m. – Haven Express, Pim’s Thai, Willie Dog, Javi’s Tacos, Ecreamery

FRIDAY

3-5 p.m. – Omaha Children’s Museum Without Walls – A celebration of rockets and STEAM activities inspired by Independence Day and the museum’s Moon to Mars exhibit.

5:45-6:30 p.m. – Omaha Conservatory of Music’s Frontier Strings performance – String students perform pop songs, sacred music, fiddle tunes, classical show tunes, and movie music from memory.

8-9:45 p.m. – Kristin Chenoweth performs with the Omaha Symphony

SATURDAY

7-7:45 a.m. – Lotus House offers morning flow yoga for all levels.

8-8:45 a.m. – Participate in the YMCA’s Bootcamp, a fun but challenging workout. [Consent form required]

8-11 a.m. – Coffee, pastries, and breakfast items from local baristas and bakeries, featuring Table Coffee Co., Pettit Pastry, and Myrtle & Cypress.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Play board games and yard games with the Game Cart.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Build your own Imagination Playground.

9 a.m.-noon – Watch glass-blowing artists from Hot Shops Art Center demonstrate their technique and form at the park canopies.

10-11 a.m. – Dog Gone Problems hosts a loose leash walking workshop

11 a.m.-noon – Panel in the Park with KANEKO

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Allen the Balloon Man will be at the park creating and handing out balloon animals and other such creations.

4:30-5:30 p.m. – Joe Cole performs magic and entertains at the Boat Cove

6-7 p.m. – Bocce Ball 101 – Ages 16 and older are invited to learn the game on a regulation-size court at the 8th Street Green.

8-9:30 p.m. – Country music star Brett Eldredge performs, with special guest Lauren Alaina

SUNDAY

7-7:45 a.m. – Lotus House offers morning flow yoga for all levels.

8-8:45 a.m. – Core & more – YMCA class focusing on abdominal and back strength, balance, and movement. [Consent form required]

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Play board games and yard games with the Game Cart.

8 a.m.-4 p.m. – Build your own Imagination Playground.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Allen the Balloon Man will be at the park creating and handing out balloon animals and other such creations.

1-2 p.m. – Junior Rangers – The National Park Service will be at the park canopies for those interested in joining the Corps for Northwestern Discovery.

5-6 p.m. – Watch Dog Gone Problems parade “a couple hundred puppies” from its puppy school through 8th Street Green.

5-6 p.m. – Omaha Street Percussion performs live.

8:30-11 p.m. – UNO High School Summer Theater performs 1980s musical “Fame” with a cast and crew selected from 22 Omaha-metro high schools.

MONDAY

Storywalk in the Park – Starting Monday, Omaha Public Library guides a walk through Gene Leahy Mall. In July, participants can learn more about urban farming and other fun topics.

9-10 a.m. – Join the Nebraska Trailblazers for a guided tour of the new Gene Leahy Mall.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – Take photos with your favorite characters.

1-3 p.m. – Selfies at the Slides

2-4 p.m. – Face painting at the slides.

2-5 p.m. – Come say hi to Peter the stilt-walker.

6-7 p.m. – African Culture Connection performs drumming, dance, and visual arts.

8-10 p.m. – The Omaha Symphony performs a patriotic concert sponsored by the USS Omaha culminating in a reading of the Gettysburg Address performance ahead of a Fourth of July fireworks show set to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture.

