David’s Morning Forecast - Spotty morning showers, heating up this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers are possible this morning, mainly on the south side of the metro. Better rain and storm chances this morning will be south of Highway 2, or south of Lincoln and Nebraska City. Showers and storms should slowly fade through the morning, with most of the area dry by late morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day, with reasonably comfortable temperatures. Highs climb into the middle 80s around the metro.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

The rest of the holiday weekend is looking quite warm. Partly sunny skies on Sunday along with south winds will push temperatures a few degrees warmer than today. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday afternoon. A few scattered storms are possible Sunday night into early Monday, but any rain should exit the area quickly during the morning hours. Breezy southwest winds and sunny skies in the afternoon will bring some hot conditions, with highs likely reaching the middle to upper 90s across the area. Dry weather is expected for the evening hours for any 4th of July celebrations.

Holiday Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

Hot weather will stick with us through at least the middle of the week. Highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday will once again climb into the middle and upper 90s, potentially reaching toward 100 in a few locations. We’ll see another chance for storms Wednesday night into Thursday, helping to drop temperatures back into the lower 90s to end the week.

