David’s Evening Forecast - Heating up for the 4th of July

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers gave way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures have been reasonably comfortable for early July, warming into the low and middle 80s. Some humidity in the air, but a nice night if you’re headed down to the Gene Leahy Mall. Temperatures will be in the 80s through 7pm, dropping into the 70s as we approach sunset. Skies are mostly clear overnight with lows in the middle 60s.

Patchy fog is possible across parts of eastern Nebraska early Sunday morning, but that should not last long leaving plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. We’ll heat up a little faster with temperatures climbing into the middle 80s by the lunch hour. Afternoon highs push up to around 90 degrees, and we could see the heat index between 93 and 95 at times. The daylight hour will be dry, but a chance for storms will arrive Sunday night, generally after midnight. In fact, it may not be until closer to 3am Monday morning before any storms roll in.

Spotty storms are expected early in the morning Monday, but not everyone will see rain. Those storms should be out of the area by 9am, if not earlier, leaving partly sunny skies and hot conditions. Temperatures will be in the 90s by Noon, soaring into the upper 90s by the afternoon. Highs will likely top out just shy of 100 degrees in the metro. With humid conditions in place as well, the heat index could climb as high as 105 to 106 degrees. Factor that in to any afternoon and evening plans. Temperatures will come down a little by late evening, but will likely still be in the 90s for most fireworks displays.

The hot weather will stick with us through at least Wednesday. Some overnight to early morning storms are possible Wednesday night, and again Thursday night. Those storms should leave behind enough cloud cover to help knock our temperatures back down into the low 90s and upper 80s to round out the week.

