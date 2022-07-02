Advertisement

Cuteness: Zoo welcomes baby porcupine to family

A Massachusetts zoo welcomes a baby porcupine. (Source: Zoo New England)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Massachusetts zoo has welcomed a baby porcupine.

Stone Zoo says the baby, believed to be male, came in at just one pound but is gaining weight and appears healthy.

The new family addition is the third porcupette for 9-year-old mom Prickles and 10-year-old dad Shadow.

Prehensile-tailed porcupines are born with soft quills that harden over time.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gene Leahy Mall opens in Omaha.
Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
Omaha June 30, 2022
ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary
Fireworks, Photo Date: 03/19/2018
Shots fired during attempted robbery at La Vista fireworks stand
Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha

Latest News

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Rep. Don Bacon to host mobile office in Omaha
Plenty of events are slated for the weekend
Gene Leahy Mall events continue throughout weekend
Crowds gather to watch a performance at Gene Leahy Mall
Crowds gather Friday to watch Kristin Chenoweth at Gene Leahy Mall
Lawsuits have been filed after the Amtrak derailment
Lawsuits filed days after deadly Missouri Amtrak crash
People leave the port by boat to return their communities amid the arrival of Tropical Storm...
Tropical Storm Colin threatens a wet weekend for Carolinas