Crowds gather Friday to watch Kristin Chenoweth at Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of people were packed at Gene Leahy Mall Friday for sun, slides and a lot of splash-pad fun.

Hoards of people packed the lawn Friday night for the biggest draw - to watch the opening act Kristin Chenoweth sing on the new stage.

Most of the concertgoers pitched their lawn chairs hours prior, some traveling many many miles to see the makeover.

“I am so excited,” spectator Hannah Urban said. “As soon as it’s been released I put it on my calendar. I actually live 2 and a half hours away and living with my mom just so I could see it.”

Friday kicked off the first of a weekend of live performances, and lots of activities and things to do.

The slides are a popular spot at the revitalized Mall. Not only for kids, but for adults too who remember the same very slides when they were kids.

“My parents used to bring us here on occasion to go down the slides,” resident Timothy Goines said. “I have this vivid memory of them being super-duper long, duper tall, and super-duper fast.”

Two sisters also took a slide down memory lane.

The re-opening festivities continue through the weekend

County singer Brett Eldredge performs in the park Saturday.

