YouTurn event in Omaha rounds up Gun Violence Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday marked the last day of Gun Violence Awareness Month and several local groups aren’t missing the opportunity to remind people that gun violence awareness should be talked about all year round.

“Make your voices heard, make people understand that you do not agree with having guns creating the violence and the shootings, all of that’s happening in our community,” said Teresa Negron, YouTurn’s executive director.

The North Omaha-based non-profit works with kids teaching them that conflicts can be resolved without resorting to violence and without picking up a gun.

Also at Thursday’s event was Moms Demand Action, a nationwide organization with chapters in each state. Volunteers were sporting the orange shirts, which they’re now known for.

“They asked people to wear orange because it’s the color that hunters wear to make them more visible to ask people to please not shoot them,” said Jen Hodge with Nebraska’s chapter of the organization. “This isn’t something our kids should have to ask, this isn’t something that a mother grieving her daughter should have to ask.”

Several family members of those killed by gun violence addressed the crowd sharing the impacts of their losses.

“My sister Jameela was murdered in her home, with her boyfriend, and she was left for her two children to find,” Buffy Bush said on stage.

She tells 6 News that not a day goes by without thinking of her sister.

“The pain it has inflicted on my family has been a daily battle, it has been something that we live and breathe every day.”

Following her sister’s death, Bush created a group called Families of the Stolen. She comes to events like these in hopes that her message will resonate with others and possibly prevent future conflicts.

“I was always one of those people that looked the other way, if it didn’t involve me, I didn’t get involved until it knocked at my back door, and when it knocked at my back door, that’s when I knew I had to do something, I had to be able to take a proactive approach for myself.”

In Omaha, more than a dozen people were hurt by gunfire in the month of June and one person died.

Buffy says it’s time to work together to stop the violence.

“I’ve learned that our community has grown distrusting of our law enforcement. I’ve learned that our law enforcement can not do this without our community.”

