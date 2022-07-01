Advertisement

USC and UCLA leave the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten

WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Beginning the 2024-2025 school year, the University of Southern California and the University of California Los Angeles will be a part of the Big Ten Conference. The additions mark the first time the league has expanded since Maryland and Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. With the Big Ten chancellors voting to accept the Pac-12 schools’ applications Thursday, the conference will now include 16 member schools.

The University of Nebraska released a joint statement from Chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Trev Alberts saying, “This is an exciting and historic day for the Big Ten Conference and the University of Nebraska. The addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten is a bold, ambitious step during a time of historic change in the collegiate athletics landscape. These institutions will add two world-class athletic departments and brands to the Big Ten and stretch the Conference footprint from coast to coast. For the University of Nebraska, there are many positives associated with this expansion. UNL has a large alumni base in California that will have a great opportunity to regularly watch our teams compete in historical athletic venues in Southern California. Nebraska has had a history of success recruiting athletes from California, and this will only enhance Nebraska’s profile in a fertile recruiting ground. We welcome UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference and look forward to competing with them in the future.”

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta also released a statement regarding the conference expansion saying, “We are excited about the addition of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten Conference. Both institutions fit our department’s “Win. Graduate. Do it right” culture. There are many logistics to work out over the coming months, and we are eager to begin the process.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter

Latest News

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college...
NBA: Nebraksa’s McGowens to the Hornets, Creighton’s O’Connell signs with Kings
Riley Van Poppel
Riley Van Poppel, a Texas defensive lineman, commits to Huskers
Frank Solich File Photo
Frank Solich on College Football Hall of Fame 2023 ballot
Nebraska's Trey McGowens (2) fouls Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) during the second half of an...
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens remains in 2022 NBA Draft