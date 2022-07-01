Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning T-Showers followed by afternoon sunshine

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are storms on the map to start the day bringing some soaking rain to some of us! Those storms and a few showers will meander southeast through the area this morning with a few showers lingering as late as 3pm in the afternoon. Hopefully you can benefit from some soaking rain!

Storm Chances (WOWT)

With some afternoon clearing we’ll be able to warm into the mid 80s for a high. Thankfully it won’t be all that humid or windy today either.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll set it up and do something similar Saturday with some morning showers and storms followed by some afternoon clearing and 80s.

Saturday Storms (WOWT)

Sunday looks to be warmer with a high near 90 and the potential for some evening storms. Some of those could linger into the overnight and Monday morning before the 4th of July heats up quite a bit.

Holiday Weekend (WOWT)

