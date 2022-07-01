Red Cross called to assist after Omaha apartment fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Cross has been called to help out people living at an apartment building after a fire.

The fire happened just north of 34th and Dodge Friday afternoon.

A fire was reported outside the building, which then spread from there.

Crews were able to get the fire under control but still had to work to get it completely out.

No injuries have been reported.

