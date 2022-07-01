Advertisement

Protesters march in Gene Leahy Mall after ribbon-cutting

A group of protesters was among those helping the city reopen one of its most popular public spaces on Friday morning.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of protesters was among those helping Omaha reopen one of its most popular public spaces on Friday morning.

Protesters carrying signs with pro-choice messages watched as city officials and dignitaries cut the ribbon at the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall then immediately dispersed into the public space.

Groups of protesters have been gathering at different times and places in the city since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade a week ago. Hundreds lined Dodge Street near Memorial Park that day to protest the ruling, and smaller such groups have gathered at 72nd and Dodge street, near The Crossroads, in the days since.

