Preliminary hearing scheduled for Omaha man accused of child sex trafficking

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man charged with sex trafficking appeared in front of a federal judge Thursday.

Rolando Midder, 32, was charged with the sex trafficking of minors.

He was initially facing charges in Douglas County court but the case was dismissed and moved to federal court.

Court documents indicate an FBI special agent was on a website used for prostitution and recognized a 16-year-old girl who was pictured on it.

Midder was arrested by authorities at a hotel on 108th and l.

A child was at the scene and said she was afraid of Midder who had been physically violent with her.

If convicted, Midder faces 15 years to life in prison.

Midder has a preliminary hearing next week.

