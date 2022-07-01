Omaha’s historic 24th and Lake Street corridor sees growth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another business is up and running in the 24th and Lake Street area.

Stable Gray, a marketing and web development company, held its grand opening Friday.

Years ago, Jim Nelson invested his own money in a video production facility at 24th and Lake. He also invested some of his time with a younger CharDale Barnes.

“Jim Nelson was one of my early mentors and kind of exposed me to the video production side of things‚ so it’s personal to me starting down here with my career,” Co-founder and CEO of Stable Gray CharDale Barnes said.

Jim Nelson has passed away, his production facility has been demolished to make way for new development and Barnes has opened his own business on 24th and Lake.

“Stable Gray is a branding agency based in Omaha founded in north Omaha and our focus is connecting companies with diverse communities. So it’s really about helping companies tell stories to communities that they normally wouldn’t be able to reach.”

Stable Gray has grown from starting in a basement seven years ago. This is the company’s second location, the first still operating on the Abide campus on 45th and Bedford.

“We’ve converted that location into a photo studio so that will be available for rental to other creatives in north Omaha. And this will now be our new headquarters.”

Stable Gray is a part of the rebirth of the 24th and Lake Street corridor. There are plans for this area to grow and Gray hopes to set an example for other young Black entrepreneurs.

“It wasn’t easy,” co-founder Teddy Young said. “So you know we had to create opportunity for ourselves. So we want to make sure it’s not as difficult to be able to get into this space and be able to do this type of work.”

Caleb Volquartsen is the main editor and photographer here, he’s excited to see just how far Stable Gray can go.

“I see us expanding outside of doing work for Omaha clients, see where we go out of state, out of city,” Volquartsen said.

Barnes is hoping not only to impact business in the area, he also hopes to change the job market.

“Our vision down here is to create eight to 10 six-figure jobs for creatives in north Omaha and this is just the start.

Stable Gray was recognized by the Omaha Chamber of Commerce as the 2021 Small Business of the Year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.