Omaha RiverFront development making steady progress

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Gene Mall will anchor downtown Omaha’s urban core, but there is still work to do before the city’s goal of moving downtown Omaha closer to the river is complete.

While the city celebrated the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall on Friday, Parks MECA Vice President Katie Bassett said construction is still underway at Heartland of America Park.

“We’ve placed a big pedestrian peer that will overlook into the river, in addition to that we have a skate ribbon coming that’s rollerblading in the summer, ice skating in the winter,” Bassett said. “And amphitheater spaces, a lawn that’s twice the size of the lawn here in Gene Leahy Mall, lots more native grasses and trees.”

On the Lewis and Clark Landing side of the development, you can see the $100 million Kiewit Luminarium taking shape.

“A STEM science center focused around science technology and engineering, math, and the arts. So it’s modeled after the Exploratorium in San Fransisco but that will be a really great piece in Lewis and Clark Landing. Coupled with the elements the riverfront is doing, including another children’s playground, sand volleyball, an urban beach, and a nice event plaza.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says this massive RiverFront project will create connectivity from the Old Market to north downtown, and also spur growth in the area.

‘This is what people are looking for,” Stothert said. “This is how we’re going to keep our young professionals here, we’re going to keep our retirees here. This park has something for everybody and it’s going to bring people downtown and those big businesses that are looking for places to establish their business, of existing businesses, this is where they want to be.”

Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing should be complete and open to the public by August of next year.

