Lincoln Police need help identifying man who poisoned dogs, killing one

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police officers are looking for the person responsible for poisoning two dogs in the area of 600 West B Street.

Animal Control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19. The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.

Animal Control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of an unknown man approaching the kennel and inserting a can of food using tongs. Inside the can of food were some kind of orange pellets. Police said a sample of the food has been sent to the Iowa State Veterinary Lab to identify the contaminate.

If you know anything about this case, you’re urged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or click here to leave a tip.

