Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More overnight thundershowers lingering into Saturday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday started on a bit of a gloomy note with some much-needed rain falling.

The cloud cover lingered through the morning hours but started clearing out in the afternoon.

Any evening plans will be in good shape and that includes the downtown event at the Gene Leahy Mall.

As move through the night, cloud cover will begin to increase again and some scattered thundershowers will become possible after 3 AM.

6 First Alert Forecast: Saturday AM thundershowers
6 First Alert Forecast: Saturday AM thundershowers(WOWT)

While nothing will be all that strong, the shower activity will likely linger through Saturday morning.

Rain Chances Saturday
Rain Chances Saturday(WOWT)

The best chance for showers will be along and south of Interstate 80.

Clearing takes place again tomorrow afternoon with similar results to what we saw today.

Things do start to heat up some on Sunday as we top out near 90 degrees.

More thunderstorms will become possible Sunday night into Monday morning but we should clear out by the afternoon, in plenty of time for those firework celebrations.

It will be hot with highs in the low 90s and more mugginess means a heat index likely topping 100 degrees.

Expect the heat to remain in place through the week with highs staying in the 90s.

