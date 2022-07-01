Gene Leahy Mall: Omaha residents, visitors enjoying new public spaces

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the first phase of a massive redevelopment project finally done after being closed for more than three years, residents and visitors alike are already enjoying the new Gene Leahy Mall.

Already, the plan to lure both locals and out-of-towners to downtown Omaha seems to be working.

Ian Kuliasha and family often stop in Omaha while traveling across the Heartland. This year’s stop came with a bonus of the new mall.

“It is awesome. The kids wanted to come and play last night but they weren’t open yet. This morning we promised them they could come and play,” Kuliasha said.

Friday’s grand reopening comes after more than three years of major renovations.

Right in the urban core of Omaha, the mall features a 50-thousand-square-foot lawn, art sculptures, a performance pavilion, a kid’s playground with slides, an arch, and an underground rope forest and climbing wall. The mall also features a dog park.

“It’s something to do. We have a baby too, a stroller. It’s nice cause the concrete’s all finished,” Maureen Birch of Omaha said. “I’m just really excited and glad that there’s something to draw people to this side of downtown to get it busier and livelier again.”

Kuliasha said he’ll be back.

“This is cool, this is great. This is a ton of fun. Kids can come and chill for a couple of hours before hopping in the car. This is awesome,” he said.

