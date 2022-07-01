Gene Leahy Mall: Omaha celebrates grand re-opening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The massive-scale Gene Leahy Mall project the city talked about doing for decades is finally done.

City officials were on hand at 10 a.m. for the official unveiling. An hour later, the public was finally able to see for themselves what all the fuss has been about, kicking off a weekend of special events, concerts, and features like food trucks.

But there some rules, just like any park or public space. For starters, smoking, vaping and alcohol are no-nos, as are fishing and cooking or grilling. Don’t try to sell stuff or hand stuff out without a permit, either.

Friday night’s concert features Kristin Chenoweth, and country music star Brett Eldredge headlines Sasturday’s concert.

But those wanting to secure their spot early for the evening concerts were advised to come down to the performance pavilion no earlier than 3 p.m., according to Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority officials.

“You can bring down your blankets, your portable chairs, we just ask no plastic or tarps or stakes on our brand new event lawn.”

Bathrooms will close overnight and camping out isn’t allowed. And considering where the park sits, covering 13th to 8th streets between Douglas and Farnam, it’s a good idea to plan ahead when it comes to parking for big events like you’ll find on the holiday weekend’s schedule.

Just like most parks in the city, dogs are allowed, as long as they are leashed and curbed. Unless, of course, you turn them loose for some four-legged fun in the new dog park.

For those looking to break the rules, we’re told the park will be patrolled by multiple security officers 24/7, with a series of security cameras already up and running throughout Gene Leahy Mall.

Watch Friday’s grand re-opening ceremony

—

