Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth talks ahead of Gene Leahy Mall opening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emmy and Tony award winner Kristin Chenoweth tells 6 News she’s honored to be part of the opening of the new Gene Leahy Mall on Friday.

Thursday night, Chenoweth rehearsed with the Omaha Symphony ahead of Friday’s performance.

“I’ve played with the symphony one other time before, I want to say five or six years ago,” Chenoweth says. “I remember we had great food, and a great time.”

Chenoweth is known for creating the role of Glinda on Wicked, and for her performances in ‘Glee,’ ‘West Wing,’ and many others.

She tells 6 News she’s thrilled to be part of the opening of the Gene Leahy Mall in downtown Omaha.

“It’s so special to have a bunch of people that want to hear good music, together and enjoying themselves, and because of the past three years we’ve all been like, ‘is there Christmas?’ it’s like, ‘what’s going on?’ and I’m glad that y’all are doing it, I’m really proud to be the one to open it.”

Is this real?! So lucky to have spent a few minutes with @KChenoweth to talk about her performance with the @omahasymphony as we open up the beautiful new Gene Leahy Mall tomorrow! You don’t want to miss this show! @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/4m8qRj0tDz — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) July 1, 2022

She says Friday’s performance will have something for everyone, from Operatic music, country-western, pop, and some well-known Broadway hits.

“I am glad to be back with the symphony. I am a symphony girl, I can’t wait, and I can’t wait to sing again.”

Chenoweth says before the performance she’s excited to put on her tennis shoes and explore what Omaha has to offer.

