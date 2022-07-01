Advertisement

Excessive noise: Police can ticket drivers with loud exhaust systems, mufflers

Virginia law requires drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working...
Virginia law requires drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working order while preventing excessive or unusual levels of noise.(khunkorn via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) - The calendar has turned to July and some new laws are going into effect.

In Virginia, one such law starting July 1 enables law enforcement to stop drivers operating a vehicle with improper exhausts.

The Fairfax County Police Department reports Virginia state law requires owners and drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise levels.

According to authorities, motor vehicles’ exhaust systems should be standard factory equipment or a similar design. A police officer can stop and enforce this law as a primary offense.

Officials said a primary offense is a traffic violation, that an officer establishes reasonable suspicion to make a traffic stop on its own.

The department shared that loud cars have created a quality-of-life issue for many community members and have been identified as a public nuisance.

Officers said they would rely on their training and experience to determine if a vehicle’s exhaust system fails to prevent excessive noise when compared to a standard factory design.

Select Fairfax County code sections have been amended to allow such enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Tyler Williams, 30
Authorities: Man who jumped from 3rd-story apartment during fire was missing Omaha inmate
Chinyere Nwuju
Two years after 2 killed in Omaha crash, driver sentenced
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Gene Leahy Mall opens in Omaha.
Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening

Latest News

Omaha still has several projects in store for the downtown waterfront
Omaha riverfront development making steady progress
Gene Leahy Mall sights & sounds
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024
A gun store in Omaha was robbed and a reward is offered for information on suspects
Omaha Police offering reward for information on gun store burglary
Omaha still has several projects in store for the downtown waterfront
Future projects still underway as Omaha reopens Gene Leahy Mall