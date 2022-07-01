Advertisement

Crews responding to train derailment near Bennet

Train derailment near Bennet
Train derailment near Bennet(Bill Schammert)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Agencies are responding to a train derailment just east of Bennet, near 176th and Bennet Roads.

Sources say that multiple cars have come off the tracks on a coal train. Those cars were loaded with coal and running along the route that runs through Lincoln twice daily on tracks along Highway 2.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident but said that there are no traffic issues in the area

This is a developing story - updates will be posted.

Train derailment east of Bennet
Train derailment east of Bennet(Bill Schammert)
Train derailment east of Bennet
Train derailment east of Bennet(Bill Schammert)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter

Latest News

Gene Leahy Mall opens in Omaha.
Rules in place for Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall grand opening
Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer holds up a fake gun.
Lincoln police warn of dangers of realistic fake guns
South Omaha underserved by Emergency Assistance Rental Program
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
‘Act of nature’: Man killed when tree falls on house in south Lincoln