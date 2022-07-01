Crews responding to train derailment near Bennet
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Agencies are responding to a train derailment just east of Bennet, near 176th and Bennet Roads.
Sources say that multiple cars have come off the tracks on a coal train. Those cars were loaded with coal and running along the route that runs through Lincoln twice daily on tracks along Highway 2.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident but said that there are no traffic issues in the area
This is a developing story - updates will be posted.
