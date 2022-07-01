ATF, police investigate Omaha gun store burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has joined Omaha Police to investigate a break-in and burglary of a gun store.

Surveillance images show five people breaking into Frontier Justice at 82nd Avenue and West Center Road during the early morning hours of Thursday and stealing numerous firearms.

It appeared they were in a light-colored Ford F150 pickup truck.

The ATF has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible.

Omaha June 30, 2022 (WOWT)

Courtesy ATF June 30, 2022 (WOWT)

Anyone with information should contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, text ATFKC to 63975, or go to the ATF website.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.