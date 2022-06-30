Advertisement

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Faith Victoria Kemp
Faith Victoria Kemp(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WSFA reports Faith Victoria Kemp was charged with child homicide after delivering a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital in May.

The stillborn delivery was reported to the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation that found Kemp was allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Kemp was arrested May 16 on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation and was already in jail when she was charged Wednesday with chemical endangerment of a child with homicide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala.,...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Lindsey poses with her new kitten after it was rescued from a Pepsi machine.
Firefighters rescue kitten stuck inside vending machine at Walmart
(AP graphic)
Thursday June 30 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro hospitalizations decline slightly