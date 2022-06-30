Two years after 2 killed in Omaha crash, driver sentenced

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver responsible for the deaths of two people in a crash two years ago this week has been sentenced to approximately 30-40 years in prison.

On June 24, 2020, Chinyere Nwuju sped through a red light at 90th and Maple streets and collided with a Dodge Ram. The driver and passenger of the truck, Roberto Gonzalez and Annette North, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Following the crash, authorities said, Nwuju tested positive for PCP.

This week, Mwuju pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of manslaughter.

Douglas County District Court Judge Duane Dougherty sentenced her to 15-20 years on each count, to be served consecutively, with 733 days credit for time served.

