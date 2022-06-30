Advertisement

Two years after 2 killed in Omaha crash, driver sentenced

Chinyere Nwuju
Chinyere Nwuju(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver responsible for the deaths of two people in a crash two years ago this week has been sentenced to approximately 30-40 years in prison.

On June 24, 2020, Chinyere Nwuju sped through a red light at 90th and Maple streets and collided with a Dodge Ram. The driver and passenger of the truck, Roberto Gonzalez and Annette North, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Following the crash, authorities said, Nwuju tested positive for PCP.

This week, Mwuju pleaded no contest and was convicted on two counts of manslaughter.

Douglas County District Court Judge Duane Dougherty sentenced her to 15-20 years on each count, to be served consecutively, with 733 days credit for time served.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Latest News

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Section of south 27th Street in Lincoln closed as emergency crews respond to structure collapse
Tyler Williams, 30
Authorities: Man who jumped from 3rd-story apartment during fire was missing Omaha inmate
(AP graphic)
Thursday June 30 COVID-19 update: Omaha-metro hospitalizations decline slightly
ACLU of Nebraska logo
ACLU of Nebraska hosts discussion on impact of abortion bans