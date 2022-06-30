Two more teens arrested in connection with 2021 murder

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Thursday that homicide investigators had made two additional arrests in the 2021 murder of Larry Thompson.

The 59-year-old man died in March 2021 after police found him lying in front a home southeast of 30th and Bristol streets. Christoper Trejo, 15, was arrested that June and charged with first-degree murder.

OPD said in a release Thursday that they arrested a second 15-year-old and a 16-year-old after obtaining felony warrants on Wednesday. Each are set to be charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and criminal conspiracy.

According to the release, two U.S. Marshals task force units aided in the arrests: the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force.

