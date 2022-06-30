Advertisement

Two more teens arrested in connection with 2021 murder

U.S. Marshals in Iowa, Arizona aid Omaha Police in apprehending additional murder suspects
By Brian Mastre
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Thursday that homicide investigators had made two additional arrests in the 2021 murder of Larry Thompson.

The 59-year-old man died in March 2021 after police found him lying in front a home southeast of 30th and Bristol streets. Christoper Trejo, 15, was arrested that June and charged with first-degree murder.

OPD said in a release Thursday that they arrested a second 15-year-old and a 16-year-old after obtaining felony warrants on Wednesday. Each are set to be charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and criminal conspiracy.

According to the release, two U.S. Marshals task force units aided in the arrests: the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Latest News

ACLU of Nebraska logo
ACLU of Nebraska hosts discussion on impact of abortion bans
Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop
Sarpy County street honors Cpl. Daegan Page
Crime tape
Boy, 14, stabbed multiple times in Omaha