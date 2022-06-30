Subcontractors, neighbors frustrated over stolen construction products

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New homes are popping up across the metro area and thefts from building sites are also on the rise but investigators have a good lead on one suspect thanks to an alert neighbor.

A frustrating delay in construction because the builder’s superintendent has to weather a theft.

“The audacity that some of these guys think they can just pull their truck up and fill their truck bed with our product,” said Jeff Cook, Colony Custom Homes superintendent.

A thousand dollars in roofing material was stolen from a new home site where subs must wait on replacement supplies.

“It affects the builder, it affects us because we cannot finish the job site and the job and it’s been rough,” said Francisco Gutierrez, subcontractor.

Construction sites are targets for thieves because of material prices.

“That’s $125 a sheet now when it used to be $45 a sheet,” said Jeff.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s investigators have recovered material stolen from at least two job sites.

“He went into another neighborhood and ditched this truck,” said Dana Harrah, Sarpy Co. Sheriff’s investigator.

Colony Homes got supplies back but the rest goes into evidence until another theft victim comes forward.

“So, if anyone is missing this type of products should reach out to the sheriff’s office and we can figure a way to get that back to you,” said Sgt. Blake Raughton, Sarpy Co. Sheriff’s investigator.

Investigators have a good lead because the suspect bolted.

Investigators caught a break when the suspect fled on foot but didn’t have time to take the license plates. Part of his mo possibly because how many of us use these kinds of bolts to put our plates on the bumper.

“Cover up their plates or take them right off,” said Dana.

But before making an arrest investigators want to build a stronger case.

“We’ve already identified a victim in Sarpy County and we believe there are victims in Douglas County. We’re just looking for those contractors to check their cameras. Contact the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office if they are missing in particular roofing materials,” said Dana.

The pickup loaded with stolen building material was found and impounded after Courtney Boyer’s husband heard late night noise at the construction site across the street.

“He just peeked out the window to see what’s going on and realized after about 30 seconds that he was not there to work and he yelled and we called the cops and they came super fast,” said Courtney.

A builder and homeowner in a new subdivision are united in watching out for each other.

“Thank you so much and appreciate you keeping your eyes on everything,” said Jeff.

Any builder or homeowner who remembers the white pickup near construction sites should call the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867).

