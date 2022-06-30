Advertisement

Section of south 27th Street in Lincoln closed as emergency crews respond to structure collapse

By 10/11 NOW
Jun. 30, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.

The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance and a chaplain are at 27th and Manse Ave., just north of Van Dorn Street.

Lincoln Police said for safety reasons, 27th Street is closed from Sheridan Boulevard to Bradfield Drive for “an extended period of time”.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)

