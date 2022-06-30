Section of south 27th Street in Lincoln closed as emergency crews respond to structure collapse
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.
The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance and a chaplain are at 27th and Manse Ave., just north of Van Dorn Street.
Lincoln Police said for safety reasons, 27th Street is closed from Sheridan Boulevard to Bradfield Drive for “an extended period of time”.
