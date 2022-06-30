LIVE: Sarpy County names street for Cpl. Daegan Page

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials on Thursday morning unveiled signs marking a street now named for Cpl. Daegan Page.

Page, 23, was killed Aug. 26, 2021, during an attack on an airbase in Kabul, Afghanistan. He grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha-metro area. A Millard South graduate and longtime Boy Scout, Page joined the U.S. Marine Corps after he graduated from high school.

