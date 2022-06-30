Advertisement

LIVE: Sarpy County names street for Cpl. Daegan Page

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials on Thursday morning unveiled signs marking a street now named for Cpl. Daegan Page.

Page, 23, was killed Aug. 26, 2021, during an attack on an airbase in Kabul, Afghanistan. He grew up in Red Oak, Iowa, and the Omaha-metro area. A Millard South graduate and longtime Boy Scout, Page joined the U.S. Marine Corps after he graduated from high school.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop
Crime tape
Boy, 14, stabbed multiple times in Omaha
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Subcontractors, neighbors frustrated over stolen construction products