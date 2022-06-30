Advertisement

Ryan Hawkins will play for the Warriors and Raptors over the next month in NBA summer leagues

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It might have only been one season but Ryan Hawkins made the most of it leading Creighton to the round of 32 and a BIG EAST Championship game appearance. He also benefitted from playing in the Jays system which is similar to NBA teams. That experience will be very valuable over the next month playing in multiple NBA summer leagues. First, the California Classic hosted by Golden State, Hawkins will actually be on the host team. That is a three-game slate in the Bay Area that starts Saturday.

Then Hawk will play for the Raptors in the Las Vegas summer league. Ryan knows he’s not a prototypical NBA forward, he’s smaller and slower but he’s also confident he make up for that with his knowledge of the game. Beyond that, he wants to knock down shots.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Election 2022: Special Election on Tuesday to fill U.S. House seat vacated by Fortenberry
Special Election 2022: Flood to fill vacated 1st Congressional District seat
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl
Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the Russian government has threatened it will use...
Cyberattack affects Nebraska unemployment filings

Latest News

Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college...
NBA: Nebraksa’s McGowens to the Hornets, Creighton’s O’Connell signs with Kings
50 years of Title IX: Now a coach, former Creighton athlete reflects on progress, hopes more for future
Title IX, then and now at Creighton
Title IX, then and now at Creighton
Creighton Abilities Camp
Creighton men’s basketball hosts 5th annual Abilities Camp