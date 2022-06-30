Ryan Hawkins will play for the Warriors and Raptors over the next month in NBA summer leagues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It might have only been one season but Ryan Hawkins made the most of it leading Creighton to the round of 32 and a BIG EAST Championship game appearance. He also benefitted from playing in the Jays system which is similar to NBA teams. That experience will be very valuable over the next month playing in multiple NBA summer leagues. First, the California Classic hosted by Golden State, Hawkins will actually be on the host team. That is a three-game slate in the Bay Area that starts Saturday.

Then Hawk will play for the Raptors in the Las Vegas summer league. Ryan knows he’s not a prototypical NBA forward, he’s smaller and slower but he’s also confident he make up for that with his knowledge of the game. Beyond that, he wants to knock down shots.

