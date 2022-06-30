Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot, breezy & humid with a few storms possible tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Thursday much warmer in the 70s but should again warm into the mid 90s by the late afternoon. That will happen with more clouds and a bit more humidity.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

The muggy meter starts rather pleasant but will increase into the afternoon and evening ahead of some storm chances.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

SSW wind gusts up to 35 mph are likely, especially this morning.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

There is the threat of a storm or two after 7pm tonight but the better chances likely roll in after 10pm into the overnight. The best chances will be near and south of I-80 hopefully bringing some beneficial rain to some of us. There is the low end risk of some strong wind gusts and perhaps a little large hail from a strong storm or two later tonight as well.

Severe Threat Thursday (WOWT)

Potential Rainfall (WOWT)

The heaviest rainfall will likely be west and southwest of the metro with this one. This is possible rainfall through noon Friday. We’ll then clear out and warm up into the mid 80s by Friday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.