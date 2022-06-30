Advertisement

Nebraska deputy cruiser rear-ended during traffic stop

Both are okay
A deputy is safe after being rear-ended during a traffic stop Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A deputy is safe after being rear-ended during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson says the deputy was on the side of the road on I-80 just east of the 84th Street exit.

The deputy and his K-9 officer were sitting in their cruiser with a driver of a stopped vehicle when they were struck from behind.

WOWT Nebraska deputy is okay after being rear-ended.
WOWT Nebraska deputy is okay after being rear-ended.(PHOTO: WOWT)

Both are okay, the K-9 was in a protective enclosure.

Chief Hudson says the deputy is sore but is also expected to be okay.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Election 2022: Special Election on Tuesday to fill U.S. House seat vacated by Fortenberry
Special Election 2022: Flood to fill vacated 1st Congressional District seat
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly trying to meet with 14-year-old girl
Now that Russia has invaded Ukraine, the Russian government has threatened it will use...
Cyberattack affects Nebraska unemployment filings

Latest News

'Double-effect': Ricketts talks about abortion ban exceptions
'Double-effect': Ricketts talks about abortion ban exceptions
Omaha Permaculture finds new headquarters.
Omaha sustainability nonprofit finds permanent home, plans to expand programming
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday afternoon that no special session has yet been called.
Ricketts says he would consider signing Nebraska abortion ban with exceptions