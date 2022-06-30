Advertisement

Man killed when tree falls on house in south Lincoln

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just...
Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure collapse at 27th and Manse Ave., just north of Van Dorn Street.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews were on the scene for hours Thursday after a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln, killing one person.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a tree fell on the house, hit part of the chimney, which fell through the roof, and struck a person inside.

The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance, and a chaplain arrived at the scene., just north of 27th and Van Dorn St.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home, but the tree limb has been taken down.

27th Street is closed from Sheridan Boulevard to Bradfield Drive and will be for roughly the next two hours, LFR said.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Omaha contractor allegedly steals and resells pool pump
Confrontation at Omaha’s Juneteenth parade between community organizers, police deemed a misunderstanding
Michael Packett was charged Wednesday, June 29, 2022, with manslaughter after another driver...
Driver in fatal Omaha crash on Dodge Street charged with felony manslaughter
Giraffe at Omaha zoo saves life of baby giraffe at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Latest News

Law enforcement urges drivers to follow move-over law after Douglas County deputy cruiser hit
Jaret's Forecast: Few Nighttime T-Storms
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A few nighttime thunderstorms possible
Elkhorn nonprofit moves into new building downtown
Jaret's 6 First Alert Forecast: Few Nighttime T-Storms