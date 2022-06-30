Man killed when tree falls on house in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews were on the scene for hours Thursday after a tree fell on a home in south Lincoln, killing one person.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said a tree fell on the house, hit part of the chimney, which fell through the roof, and struck a person inside.

The 911 call came in Thursday shortly after 1 p.m. Several fire trucks, an ambulance, and a chaplain arrived at the scene., just north of 27th and Van Dorn St.

According to LFR, the tree falling was “an act of nature on a windy day” and was an accident.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It took first responders an extended period of time to clear the debris and get inside the home, but the tree limb has been taken down.

27th Street is closed from Sheridan Boulevard to Bradfield Drive and will be for roughly the next two hours, LFR said.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure collapse in south Lincoln. (10/11 NOW)

