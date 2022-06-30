Law enforcement urges drivers to follow move-over law after Douglas County deputy cruiser hit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The back end of the Douglas County cruiser shows just how seriously people need to be taking the move-over law.

The Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was conducting a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon when another driver came up from behind.

“The cruiser and the other car were parked on the shoulder. Way off the roadway by a few feet. So, this car traveling east had to not only leave its lane but exit its lane all the way onto the shoulder to strike our cruiser,” said Capt. Eric Sellers, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the cruiser were a deputy and a K-9. They are both doing ok now.

Law enforcement says this type of situation happens more than you would think.

“You know, I started looking into how many cases we’ve had. Originally as of yesterday, I could only remember two but after talking to other deputies it appears we’ve probably had five or six in recent years.”

The Nebraska State Patrol deals with countless traffic stops on interstates. Troopers say at least one or two of their cruisers get hit each year and that’s just in the metro.

They say what happened to the Douglas County deputy should serve as an important reminder for all drivers.

“Really what it boils down to is everyone being attentive on the road. When you see the lights on the shoulder, move over as soon as you can. Don’t wait until the last second,” said Capt. Matt Sutter, Nebraska State Patrol.

Failing to move over for someone on the shoulder could result in a misdemeanor even when an incident like this doesn’t happen.

OPD is now investigating the crash.

