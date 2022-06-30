Advertisement

Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A few nighttime thunderstorms possible

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our Thursday brought us another day with highs in the 90s despite some cloud cover drifting in for the afternoon.

The mugginess also increased as the day went along.

This was ahead of a front that will be sweeping through the area this evening and into the night.

As it moves through, we will see the chance for a few thunderstorms to develop.

There is a small chance to see a few of those as soon as 7 PM close to Lincoln.

The better chances for some isolated storms closer to the metro comes after 10 PM.

June 30th Rain Chances
June 30th Rain Chances(WOWT)

We may manage to get a storm containing some gusty winds and maybe some hail with the main chance for that south of the metro.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger into our Friday morning but those should mostly wrap up by 9 AM.

Temperatures will be a little cooler to close out the work week with 80s expected.

More nighttime storm chances will be with us off and on through the weekend, including Friday night.

There will be plenty of dry hours in between, however, and Fourth of July evening looks to fall into that category.

The heat builds in again next week with 90s likely for our highs.

