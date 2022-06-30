Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a longstanding precedent that allowed landowners to sue for damages when a neighboring hog farm causes water pollution or odor problems that affect quality of life.

A majority of the court concluded Thursday that a 2004 decision was wrong.

The reversal is a significant blow to property owners who live in rural areas who want to take legal action over expanding hog farms. It’s a victory for the agriculture industry in Iowa because it strengthens the immunity law protecting livestock farmers from nuisance lawsuits.

Iowa is the nation’s leading pork producer with 23 million pigs.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.