Driver cited for DUI after crash involving motorcyle near Omaha intersection
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by Omaha Police.
A 45-year-old was cited for a DUI and failure to yield. A 26-year-old was taken to UNMC and is expected to be okay.
It’s reported the crash was at NW Radial HWY and Hamilton Street.
The release states a mini-van tried to turn east in front of a motorcycle going north.
