Driver cited for DUI after crash involving motorcyle near Omaha intersection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation by Omaha Police.

A 45-year-old was cited for a DUI and failure to yield. A 26-year-old was taken to UNMC and is expected to be okay.

It’s reported the crash was at NW Radial HWY and Hamilton Street.

The release states a mini-van tried to turn east in front of a motorcycle going north.

Injury crash. NW Radial & Hamilton. Turning Van failed to yield to a motorcycle. Van driver under arrest for DUI. Northbound Radial is backed up. Seek alternative route pic.twitter.com/YUXzZ7WG5d — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) June 29, 2022

