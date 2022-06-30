Advertisement

Residents displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood

Officials said no one was home during the fire east of I-480
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire in an Omaha neighborhood Thursday morning is under investigation.

Crews arrived at a home near S. 25th Ave. & Pierce Street on reports of people possibly trapped according to the release.

It’s reported there were heavy flames on the side of the home and the fire was put out quickly. Officials said no one was home during the fire but they’re displaced.

OPPD & M.U.D. both responded to the fire and there’s a total estimated dollar loss of $39,500.

