Residents displaced after house fire in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire in an Omaha neighborhood Thursday morning is under investigation.

Crews arrived at a home near S. 25th Ave. & Pierce Street on reports of people possibly trapped according to the release.

It’s reported there were heavy flames on the side of the home and the fire was put out quickly. Officials said no one was home during the fire but they’re displaced.

OPPD & M.U.D. both responded to the fire and there’s a total estimated dollar loss of $39,500.

