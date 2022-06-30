Advertisement

The Child Saving Institute receives $300,000 in ARPA funding

The city of Omaha awarded more than 50 nonprofits a share of $15 million from a community grant Tuesday.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday morning, the city awarded over 50 local non-profits a share of $15 million from a community grant. That money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

From the awardees announced at city hall, there is an emphasis on addressing the mental health crisis that came from the pandemic. Experts saw spikes in depression and anxiety among young people. Because of that, more people turned to therapy.

“Many of these organizations saw historic demand and continue to adapt to serve the diverse needs of clients across our city,” said Shawna Forsberg, CEO of United Way of the Midlands.

One of those organizations is the Child Saving Institute. Their mental health programs received nearly $300,000 from this grant.

The institute serves over 500 kids a year. Now with the ARPA funding, they can expand their capacity to serve the Omaha community.

“For recruitment and retention, we are also hoping to go from eight clinicians to 11 clinicians. We also have two nurse practitioners, so for medication management, that should also benefit Omaha and the surrounding community,” said Lora Sladovnik the Director of the Pediatric and Adolescent Therapy Program at the Child Saving Institute.

This will pay for salary raises recruitment efforts for expansion, and continued training for clinicians.

“The pandemic has been not only taxing on the general public but on clinicians as well. And there’s a high burnout rate. And so being able to pay someone a little bit higher to do the work that they do, and I think that keeps in mind that is very difficult work. And it’s nice to have a reward for that kind of work,” said the director.

The grant money will last the organization two years, according to Sladovnik.

