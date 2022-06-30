Authorities: Man who jumped from 3rd-story apartment during fire was missing Omaha inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections on Thursday reported that an inmate missing from CCC-O was again in custody after a pursuit from a fire scene.

According to NDOC, Tyler Williams, 30, who walked away from the Omaha Community Corrections Center in June was the same man who jumped from the third-story window of an Omaha apartment building while firefighters were combating a fire there Thursday.

Officers caught up with Williams following a foot pursuit, and he was taken to the hospital for multiple cuts he sustained when he fell from the building, the NDOC release states.

Prior to his absence, Williams had been serving a sentence since Nov. 14, 2018, for drugs and weapons crimes and would have been eligible for parole on July 23; his tentative release date was July 23, 2025.

