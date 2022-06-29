Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Back into the 90s today before some rain to end to week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After starting in the 60s this morning we’ll be able to warm well into the 90s later this afternoon. This will be the first of 2 days in the 90s this week. We’ll have a bit more of a SSW wind to help us warm too.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

That wind will try to bring in a bit more humidity today but thankfully the dew points won’t jump too much on the muggy meter.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

It will again be hot Thursday with highs in the mid 90s likely. The difference is a weak front will move through and try to pop a storm or two after 6pm. Overall the chance of seeing a storm is very low but anything that develops could produce a little hail, strong wind and heavy rain. The severe threat is a 1 out of 5 on the scale.

Severe Threat Thursday (WOWT)

Severe Threat (WOWT)

While the Thursday evening storms will be spotty, there will be a bit more shower and storm activity Friday morning. That will be a bit more widespread but will likely be mostly south of I-80.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Warmth wins out for the 4th of July Holiday weekend but I can’t guarantee a perfectly dry weekend. I don’t expect any washouts though either. Very isolated rain and storms early and late both Saturday & Sunday with plenty of dry weather during the day though. Monday may see some on and off t-showers as well.

Holiday Weekend (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.