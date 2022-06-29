Advertisement

Ricketts seeks candidates to fill Flood seat in Nebraska legislature

Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska State Capitol(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - With Mike Flood likely heading to Congress to serve out the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry’s term, Gov. Pete Ricketts is taking applications for the next Nebraska state senator representing Dist. 19.

Applications for the executive appointment, which will serve out the legislative term that ends January 2025, must be received by 5 p.m. Friday, July 8. They may be submitted online or by mail or fax. Visit the appointment page of the governor’s website for details.

“The governor reserves the right to seek out additional qualified candidates,” the news release states.

Dist. 19 includes all of Madison County as well as some communities in Pierce County. It includes the communities of Norfolk, Battle Creek, Madison, Meadow Grove, Newman Grove, Hadar, and Pierce.

Former Congressman Jeff Fortenberry makes a statement Tuesday, June 28, 2022, following his...
Fortenberry sentenced to probation, fine for lying to FBI

