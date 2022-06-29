Advertisement

Person jumps out window, runs away after Omaha firefighters called to apartment fire

OFD crews were busy Wednesday afternoon at an apartment fire along Park Avenue.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was called to an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon, during which a person jumped out of a window in the back of the building and ran from the scene.

Firefighters confirmed seeing smoke on arrival at the scene near Shirley Street and Park Avenue, in a neighborhood near Hanscom Park.

OFD told 6 News that the person who jumped from the fire was transported to the hospital, authorities were not sure about his condition or why he had run away.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and all other people at the scene were safe, an OFD spokesperson said.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

