Omaha Police reclassify, clear 2013 case after victim dies

Suspect in the case died a few months after the incident
Omaha police are reclassifying a shooting from nine years ago.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday said a 2013 case file had been updated — and subsequently closed — following the recent death of a victim as a result of the shooting.

Just short of nine years later, Lonnie Williams, 29, died as the result of a gunshot wound he suffered during a felony assault on July 21, 2013, near Fontenelle Boulevard and Larimore Avenue, according to a Wednesday news release from OPD. The death prompted OPD to reclassify the case as a homicide, but because the suspect died in October 2013, the case is officially cleared.

“No further investigation is needed at this time,” the OPD release states.

