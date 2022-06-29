Omaha Police reclassify, clear 2013 case after victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday said a 2013 case file had been updated — and subsequently closed — following the recent death of a victim as a result of the shooting.

Just short of nine years later, Lonnie Williams, 29, died as the result of a gunshot wound he suffered during a felony assault on July 21, 2013, near Fontenelle Boulevard and Larimore Avenue, according to a Wednesday news release from OPD. The death prompted OPD to reclassify the case as a homicide, but because the suspect died in October 2013, the case is officially cleared.

“No further investigation is needed at this time,” the OPD release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.