Omaha parents struggle to get specialty baby formula

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the White House, about half of the infant formula purchased in the United States is with WIC benefits which are federally funded for women and children.

But some parents have to jump through hoops. Those who need specialty formula must have a prescription for each brand and can only have one type approved to buy at a time.

One Omaha woman whose baby needs specialty formula started a petition online. It’s a last-ditch effort for Elizabeth. She reached out to doctors, social workers, and store managers. With this petition, she hopes to raise awareness about what parents whose baby needs specialty formula go through to get WIC approval and to make the process easier.

“I have to call her pediatrician, leave a message on the nurse’s line, wait for them to get back to me, tell them the situation so the doctor can write up a form approving that specific store brand that I found. And then they have to fax that over to WIC. Then I have to call the WIC office, get a hold of them, and then tell them that I want to switch my approved formula to that store brand so I can get what I found that day,” said Elizabeth O’Donnell.

And with the baby formula shortage, she says she hits 10 to 15 stores at a time for her baby’s hypoallergenic formula.

“I have to sit there with the baby and the formula. Because if we leave, it’ll be gone by the time I make these calls at home,” she said.

She says the process is emotionally difficult.

“It’s so sad. I just want to basically burst into tears the whole time because it’s just so overwhelming. And then it usually doesn’t lead to anything being accomplished because we can’t be there for two or three hours,” she said.

The WIC manager for the clinic Elizabeth goes to says that this system is out of her control.

“That is a thing they change at the State of Nebraska. Like they change it, and then they tell us what we can do. So it may be the system that’s not allowing that change or it may also be because it’s a specialty formula, so we need documentation for every single brand of formula,” said WIC manager at OneWorld, Ingrid Landin.

Landin says her best advice is to talk to the pediatrician and see if they can fill out as many forms of different specialty brand formulas that your baby can take and send them to WIC. That way the next time you go to the store and you see a brand that would work for your baby, WIC already has that on file. You would call WIC and they can approve right then and there on the phone.

Officials at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services say the guidelines are set by the US Department of Agriculture. But they say they are in the process of working together to find alternatives to the process.

